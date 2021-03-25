Tree plantation vital to keep atmosphere pollution free: Amin Aslam

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said tree plantation is highly important to keep an atmosphere clean and healthy.

He said this while inaugurating the Miyawaki Forest at Botanical Garden Jallo here on Thursday.

He said planting trees was the only way to deal with smog and environmental pollution.

He congratulated the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on the completion of the Miyawaki Forest.

The SAPM said 50 sites selected for the Miyawaki Forest had been completed, adding that more than 10 million saplings had been planted in the provincial capital.

He said 500,000 saplings had been planted on 50 sites and added that 20 sites of Miyawaki had been completed in Islamabad.

He said the Miyawaki Forest would be helpful in controlling pollution, adding that the previous government had made Lahore a city of concrete.

Talking to the media, he said the incumbent government would introduce solid strategy regarding housing societies and no housing society would be allowed to construct on agricultural land.

He said that climate changes affected the people beyond boundaries.

On this occasion, Parks and Horticulture Authority Chairman Yasir Gillani said saplings were being planted in Lahore and efforts were being made to ensure proper care of these plants.

PHA Director General Jawad Ahmad Qureshi said that Miyawaki forests were being grownin different areas in the metropolis to keep atmosphere of the city pollution free.