UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tree Plantation Vital To Keep Atmosphere Pollution Free: Amin Aslam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 03:35 PM

Tree plantation vital to keep atmosphere pollution free: Amin Aslam

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said tree plantation is highly important to keep an atmosphere clean and healthy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said tree plantation is highly important to keep an atmosphere clean and healthy.

He said this while inaugurating the Miyawaki Forest at Botanical Garden Jallo here on Thursday.

He said planting trees was the only way to deal with smog and environmental pollution.

He congratulated the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on the completion of the Miyawaki Forest.

The SAPM said 50 sites selected for the Miyawaki Forest had been completed, adding that more than 10 million saplings had been planted in the provincial capital.

He said 500,000 saplings had been planted on 50 sites and added that 20 sites of Miyawaki had been completed in Islamabad.

He said the Miyawaki Forest would be helpful in controlling pollution, adding that the previous government had made Lahore a city of concrete.

Talking to the media, he said the incumbent government would introduce solid strategy regarding housing societies and no housing society would be allowed to construct on agricultural land.

He said that climate changes affected the people beyond boundaries.

On this occasion, Parks and Horticulture Authority Chairman Yasir Gillani said saplings were being planted in Lahore and efforts were being made to ensure proper care of these plants.

PHA Director General Jawad Ahmad Qureshi said that Miyawaki forests were being grownin different areas in the metropolis to keep atmosphere of the city pollution free.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Prime Minister Jawad Ahmad Media Government Million Housing

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,043 new COVID-19 cases, 2,200 reco ..

26 minutes ago

Malaysian Diplomat Hopes For More Military Coopera ..

4 minutes ago

S.Africa's top court hears bid to jail 'cynical' Z ..

5 minutes ago

Suez Canal 'temporarily suspending navigation': au ..

5 minutes ago

RCEP to boost service trade of member countries: c ..

5 minutes ago

Lao health ministry alerts people to remain vigila ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.