Tree Plantation Week Kicks Off In Rawalpindi

Tue 13th July 2021 | 04:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :To align the ongoing monsoon tree plantation campaign with the Prime Minister's Clean and Green Pakistan Movement, the Punjab Forest Department (Extension) Rawalpindi Division has kicked off Tree Plantation Week from 12 to 18 July with the active participation of general public, said the District Forest Officer (Extention) Chakwal Sher Afzal Raja after planting a sapling with Deputy Commissioner Chakwal Bilal Hashim here on Tuesday.

President of Punjab Forest Guards and Foresters Association Hafiz Sajjad, Vice President of the association Mian Imran and other officers were present on the occasion.

Sher Afzal Raja said that under this 7 days campaign, a huge number of saplings would be planted to help achieve the target of 10 billion tree tsunami project.

"The department shall set up special counters at different points of all the districts and tehsils of the division from where general public can buy sapling at nominal rates", he added. Praying on the occasion, he vowed that the field staff of forest department would spare no effort in bridging the terrible gap between the forests and the population in Pakistan.

He said Punjab Forest Association was running this campaign in the province including Rawalpindi division as a charity and sacred mission and they even spend money from their own pockets where needed. "It is not a campaign of any particular political or sectarian group but it is a matter of health and safety of us and our future generations for that every citizen should play his due role to make this campaign success," Sher Afzal said.

