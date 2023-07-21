Open Menu

Tree Plantation Week To Launch From First Week Of August: Atta Hussain Musavi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 21, 2023 | 07:40 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Regional Campus Sukkur has chalked out Tree Plantation Week, from the first week of August at the Regional Campus Sukkur located at National Highway Rohri opposite BNB Women University Arore.

Talking to APP here on Friday, Regional Director, AIOU, Sukkur Campus, Atta Hussain Musavi said that we proudly champion a greener, sustainable future. With potted plants in abundance, our commitment to the environment shines brighter, he added.

He advised the citizens to join AIOU in nurturing a cleaner, greener Pakistan.

"Let each leaf be a reminder to embrace positive change, as we sow the seeds of a brighter tomorrow", Musvi said, adding that Together, we can create a harmonious coexistence with our planet.

He further said that we encourage our students and well-wishers to bring a plant of their choice and plant with their families on the campus to green the campus for a sustainable future by embracing greenery.

