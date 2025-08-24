Open Menu

Tree Plantation Will Save Shortage Of Water Across Sindh, Campaign Helds In Various Cities.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Tree plantation will save shortage of water across Sindh, Campaign helds in various cities.

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) LARKANA, Aug 24(APP) Many cities in Sindh are facing water shortages, with groundwater levels rapidly declining. Various cities in Sindh, including Karachi and Larkana, are confronting environmental and water issues due to climate change.

In this regard, the Tree Welfare Foundation has launched a special campaign to address environmental and water problems. Under the leadership of the foundation's head, Shaif Siddiqui, a new tree plantation campaign has been initiated.

Shaif Siddiqui stated that the water crisis has become severe in several districts of Sindh, including Karachi. In Karachi alone, nearly one in five households and apartments, out of approximately 2 crore, relies on boreholes due to water shortages.

The city has over 40 lakh boreholes, extracting nearly 40 crore gallons of groundwater daily. As a result, water reserves are depleting rapidly, and groundwater levels are dropping to dangerous lows, which could lead to significant environmental and humanitarian crises in the future.

He further explained that in 2019, the Tree Welfare Foundation initiated a campaign to prevent water wastage by re-purposing ablution water for trees. This year, recharge wells were constructed, allowing millions of gallons of water to be reabsorbed into the ground. The foundation's new campaign aims to conserve rainwater, ensure its efficient use, and provide a green and pollution-free environment for the cities of Sindh.

