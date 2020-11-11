UrduPoint.com
Tree Planting Drive Starts In Qasim Park

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

Tree planting drive starts in Qasim park

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Administrator Sukkur, Nisar Ahmed Memon started tree plantation drive and planted a sapling at Qasim park here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Memon said a green environment is imperative for keeping earth clean and protected against multiple hazards.

It is our sacred duty to work together in overcoming the challenges posed by the climatic changes, he said.

He urged people to participate in tree plantation for reducing the environmental hazards. He added that planting trees and looking after them is a religious and natural duty.

The administrator prayed for the safety and unity of the country and well being of the people of the country after planting a sapling.

On the occasion revenue, environment protection agency, TMA and other officials of the forest department were present.

