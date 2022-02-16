Tree planting imperative for survival of human life: DC Kharan

Deputy Commissioner Kharan Dr. Khuda-i-Rehim Mirwani on Wednesday urged officials to ensure tree planting in all government institutions and to take special care of the plants through selecting the best and suitable places for tree planting

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kharan Dr. Khuda-i-Rehim Mirwani on Wednesday urged officials to ensure tree planting in all government institutions and to take special care of the plants through selecting the best and suitable places for tree planting.

He stated this while chairing an important meeting regarding Ten billion Tree Tsunami Green Pakistan project.

The meeting was attended by Divisional Forest Department Officer Maqbool Ahmed Bangulzai, DEO Sardar Nauroz Khan Muskanzai, and other concerned officials.

Divisional Forest officer briefed the Deputy Commissioner about the project of Billion Tree and performances of Forest Department.

He said tree planting was essential for the survival of the human life and environmental pollution could be eliminated by planting maximum trees.

He also stressed upon citizens including scholars and civil society members to take part in tree campaign to ensure elimination of pollution from the areas.