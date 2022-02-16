UrduPoint.com

Tree Planting Imperative For Survival Of Human Life: DC Kharan

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2022 | 07:52 PM

Tree planting imperative for survival of human life: DC Kharan

Deputy Commissioner Kharan Dr. Khuda-i-Rehim Mirwani on Wednesday urged officials to ensure tree planting in all government institutions and to take special care of the plants through selecting the best and suitable places for tree planting

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kharan Dr. Khuda-i-Rehim Mirwani on Wednesday urged officials to ensure tree planting in all government institutions and to take special care of the plants through selecting the best and suitable places for tree planting.

He stated this while chairing an important meeting regarding Ten billion Tree Tsunami Green Pakistan project.

The meeting was attended by Divisional Forest Department Officer Maqbool Ahmed Bangulzai, DEO Sardar Nauroz Khan Muskanzai, and other concerned officials.

Divisional Forest officer briefed the Deputy Commissioner about the project of Billion Tree and performances of Forest Department.

He said tree planting was essential for the survival of the human life and environmental pollution could be eliminated by planting maximum trees.

He also stressed upon citizens including scholars and civil society members to take part in tree campaign to ensure elimination of pollution from the areas.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tsunami Civil Society Kharan All From Government Best Billion

Recent Stories

UAE calls for end to appeasement of Houthi terrori ..

UAE calls for end to appeasement of Houthi terrorist group in Yemen during UN Se ..

57 minutes ago
 Lavrov to Meet With UN Special Envoy for Syria on ..

Lavrov to Meet With UN Special Envoy for Syria on February 23 - Moscow

2 minutes ago
 Khanpur Canal De-silting: WASA, RCB, CCB urge citi ..

Khanpur Canal De-silting: WASA, RCB, CCB urge citizens to use water judiciously

2 minutes ago
 China Hopes US Stops Spreading Disinformation on U ..

China Hopes US Stops Spreading Disinformation on Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

2 minutes ago
 LGH doctors make successful thyroid operation thro ..

LGH doctors make successful thyroid operation through modern technology

2 minutes ago
 Speaker KP Assembly meets Governor Sindh

Speaker KP Assembly meets Governor Sindh

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>