Tree Plants At Mahar College Sukkur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 11:23 PM

The Principal, Government Ghulam Muhamamd Mahar Medical College (GMMMC) Sukkur, Prof Dr Zulifqar Soomro on Thursday planted a tree at the college

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :The Principal, Government Ghulam Muhamamd Mahar Medical College (GMMMC) Sukkur, Prof Dr Zulifqar Soomro on Thursday planted a tree at the college.

He said on this occasion that plants, trees and greenry are the true old friends of human beings which play pivotal role in keeping our environment pleasant, healthy and livableOn the occasion, various Deans of different faculties, chairmen and officials were also present.

