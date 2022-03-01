Tree plants in Mahar medical college Sukkur

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Principal, Government Ghulam Muhamamdf Mahar Medical College (GMMMC) Sukkur, Prof Dr Zulifqar Soomro on Tuesday planted a tree at the college.

Speaking the occasion, he said that plants, trees and greenry are the true old friends of human beings which play pivotal role in keeping our environment pleasant, healthy and livableOn the occasion, various Deans of different faculties, chairmen and officials were also present.