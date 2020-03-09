Trees are true old friends of human beings: Principal Mahar College

The Principal, Government Ghulam Muhamamdf Mahar Medical College (GMMMC) Sukkur, Prof Dr Aftab Soomro on Monday planted a tree at the college

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :The Principal, Government Ghulam Muhamamdf Mahar Medical College (GMMMC) Sukkur, Prof Dr Aftab Soomro on Monday planted a tree at the college. He said on this occasion that plants, trees and greenery are the true old friends of human beings which play pivotal role in keeping our environment pleasant, healthy and livable.

On the occasion, various Deans of different faculties, chairmen and officials were also present.