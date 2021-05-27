UrduPoint.com
Trees Burnt Due To Fire In Jungle

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 07:20 PM

Trees burnt due to fire in jungle

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :A number of trees were reduced to ashes due to a fire in a jungle near Head Punj Pulla in Jaranwala police station.

A police spokesman said some farmers reportedly put residues of their crops to ablaze which caused eruption of the fire in a nearby Jungle near Head Punj Pulla.

The fire engulfed a large area of the jungle and burnt a number of trees.

On information, two fire fighter teams of Rescue 1122 reached the spot and brought the fire undercontrol after hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported in this incident.

The police also reached at the spot and started investigation.

