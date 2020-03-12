Trees imperative for environment

Tree plantation is imperative for pollution free environment, said Zameer Hussain, Secretary District Regional Transport Authority

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Tree plantation is imperative for pollution free environment, said Zameer Hussain, Secretary District Regional Transport Authority.

While planting saplings along various public transport stands under Clean & Green Punjab program here on Thursday,he directed the management of transport stands to plant saplings at all available places and directedto involve passengers in the campaign.

"All available resources are being mobilized for achieving the required targets of clean and green index",he said.