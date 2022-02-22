UrduPoint.com

Trees Makes Environment Pleasant: DC Sukkur

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2022 | 09:28 PM

Trees makes environment pleasant: DC Sukkur

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Javed Ahmed on Tuesday inaugurated the tree plantation drive by planting a sapling at the DC office

While addressing the ceremony the DC asked the officials that they should carry out the plantation campaign in their respective departments.

"The trees make our environment pleasant and also save us from pollution," he observed, adding that plantation was equal to Sadqa-e- Jariya.

He emphasised that not only new trees should be planted but the old ones should also be saved from being cut off.

The DC said that the district administration would appoint volunteers for the campaign. Officials of the Forest, Population, Social Welfare department and other officers were also present on the occasion.

