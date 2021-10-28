Trees natural source of oxygen, says Addl IGP South

UrduPoint.com

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police, South Punjab, Zafar Iqbal, said on Thursday that trees and plants had put pleasant effect on human nature and also natural source of oxygen.

Additional IGP South Punjab Zafar Iqbal expressed these views while planting trees in the park near metro station Chungi No 9.

He said that the trees were great blessings by nature to control environmental pollution.

The world is currently facing air pollution and climate change due to industrial development while trees and plants are natural sources to eliminate air pollution and preventing climate change,Zafar added.

He said that the tree planting drive taken by PHA Multan in the city has not only enhanced the beauty of the city but also made the environment pleasant, adding that every citizen should plant at least one tree.

CTO Jalil Imran and DSP Muhammad Rizwan Khan also planted trees.

Chairman PHA Ijaz Hussain Janjua was also present.

