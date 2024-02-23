Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2024 | 04:20 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) A ceremony here on Friday was held at the Government Boys Primary School New District Jail Colony to give Tree Plantation award to students.

Director Primary Schools Education Region Larkana Gulshir Soomro, DEO Larkana, Anees Rehman Jalbani, Deputy DAO Pir Muhammad Shah, Deputy DAO Muhammad Mashque,and other were present on the occasion.

Director of Primary Schools Education Region Larkana Gulshir Soomro, DEO Larkana Anisur Rehman Jalbani and other officials congratulated the children including Zamiran, Hajara, Ghulam Nabi and Sahil along with school teachers Atif Ali Soomro and Ali Raza Chandio who got positions.

Addressing the event, Gulshir Soomro said that children were the architects of our future, adding it was the responsibility of the Sindh government and the officials of the education department to provide quality education and necessary facilities to them.

He urged every member of the society to enroll their children in the nearest public schools and identify the problems that would be solved on a priority basis.

Anisur Rehman Jalbani said that in the school's monthly test, the children had passed the test with their intelligence and hard work, and they deserved congratulations.

Meanwhile, Director Primary Schools Education Region Larkana Gulshir Soomro, DEO Larkana Anees Rehman Jalbani along with other officials of the Education Department along with the Government Girls High School Jail Colony and the headmaster of the school planted plants in the premises of the school.

Related Topics

Sindh Education Jail Larkana Event Government

