Trees plantation drive starts at medical college

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :The Principal, Government Ghulam Muhamamdf Mahar Medical College (GMMMC) Sukkur, Prof Dr Aftab Soomro on Tuesday kick-started a 'Tree Plantation Drive' by planting a sapling at the premises of the college.

Addressing the gathering, he said that plants, trees and green areas are the true old friends of human beings which could play pivotal role for pleasant weather and environment as well.

Various Deans of different faculties, chairmen and officials were also present during the drive.