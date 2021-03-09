UrduPoint.com
Trees Plants Drive Starts In Mahar College

Tue 09th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

Trees plants drive starts in Mahar college

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :The Principal, Government Ghulam Muhamamdf Mahar Medical College (GMMMC) Sukkur, Prof Dr Aftab Soomro on Tuesday planted a tree at the college.

He said on this occasion that plants, trees and greenry are the true old friends of human beings which play pivotal role in keeping our environment pleasant, healthy and livable.

On the occasion, various Deans of different faculties, chairmen and officials were also present.

More Stories From Pakistan

