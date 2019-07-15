Trees play important role in making environment healthy: Commissioner

(@imziishan)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :More and more trees shall be planted as trees play an important role in preventing weather changes and make the environment healthy and pollution free.

This was observed by Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah while planting a sapling in the premises of his office. Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar was also present on the occasion.

Taking to officials and office staff, the commissioner said plants impose good effect on human health. He said each citizen shall plant sapling of his share and discharge his social duty as planting a sapling was a Sadqa Jaria.

The commissioner also directed officials of all government departments to plant saplings at their offices, government schools and colleges, hospitals, by road sides and also take care of the same plants.

Conservator Forest Circle Shaheed Benazirabad Division Gul Hassan Daudpota said more than 1,50,000 trees would be planted during the tree plantation campaign commencing from today.

He said the plantation campaign would be materialized with the cooperation of social welfare organization and government departments by planting trees at offices, schools, colleges, roads sides and along the embankments of Main Rohri Canal, Gajra Wah and other canals.

He said general public could obtain plants for nurseries of Forest Department at the rate of Rs.2 per plant where more than 0.5 million plants are available readily.

On the occasion, saplings were also planted by Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar, Additional Commissioner Waseem Hamid, Conservator Forests Gul Hassan Daudpota, District Forest Officer Social Forestry Abdul Fattah Khoso, District Forest Officer Gul Junejo, Deputy Director Ghulam Abbas Goraho, Information Officer Sher Muhammad Jamali and other officials.