Trees to be planted at archaeological sites under Tree for Pakistan drives

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mardan Abid Khan Wazir on Friday said administrative officers were taking part in tree plantation as per the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to media he said that a sapling was planted at Takht Bhai Archaeological site under the Tree for Pakistan Campaign in Takht Bhai Tehsil with the help of volunteers.

Plant trees to get rid of environmental pollution and heat, he urged the people.

"Our environment was currently facing emergency pollution and scorching heat," he said. The only immediate and free solution was to plant trees. The people have to understand that if there are no trees in the future, they will face much more pollution, heat and problems. Therefore, everyone should plant a tree.