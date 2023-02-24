UrduPoint.com

Trees To Be Planted On GT Road: EPA

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2023 | 04:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Director General Environmental Protection Agency, Anwar Khan has said that canopy and fruit trees would be planted on GT roadsides to counter the challenge of growing air pollution.

Addressing a function here, the Director General said canopy and large fruit trees on GT roadsides from Chamkani Peshawar to Nowshera would be planted during the spring season due to their significance in combating air pollution and making the environment clean.

The DG said that Rs97.5 million would be spent on the afforestation and other development projects including overhead bridges and underpasses under the 32 kilometres long GT Road extension project. He said that work on converting conventional brick kiln units on ZigZag technology was underway which would help counter smoke and air pollution in Peshawar.

