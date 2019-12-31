Trees to disappear in Chitral after 30 years' if alternate fuel not arranged: DFO

Chitral was feared to lose its trees in next thirty years if they were being chopped down to utilized as fuel by the people of the area warned Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Shaukat Fayyaz Khattak on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Chitral was feared to lose its trees in next thirty years if they were being chopped down to utilized as fuel by the people of the area warned Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Shaukat Fayyaz Khattak on Tuesday.

He said Chitral currently needs 4,186,000 maunds wood annually, but production was too low than the requirement.

The DFO said when people do not find others wood then they even do not hesitate to use the precious Deodar wood for fuel.

He said 550,000 feet Deodar was produced in ten years as it grows very slowly. Shaukat Fayyaz said he has proposed in response to complaints on Citizen Portal about the fuel situation that alternative means of fuel should be provided to protect forests which include gas and electricity on cheaper rates.

He suggested that people must be provided free of cost, or at least subsidized, electricity from Golian power house so that they could use it for cooking food and keeping their houses warm.

The DFO said forests and stocks of Chestnut trees will be exhausted in the next three and four years.

He said the growth of the plant was too slow, while its consumption was too high. He said people will switch to the use of Deodar after Chestnut trees will be no more available.

Shahzada Sirajul Mulk, a local resident, said that the people of Chitral must also be given cheaper electricity on the pattern of people of Hunza and Malakand to save the forests from destruction.

Former MNA Shahzada Iftikharuddin said gas project was approved due to his efforts and a site was also selected and land purchased worth million of rupees for this purposes in Singor area, but unfortunately the project became victim of politics and people remained deprived of the facility.

The local people said there was extreme shortage of fuel wood in Chitral Bazaar and it was available at Rs 600 per maund which was beyond the reach of common people.

Social circles of Chitral have urged the department concerned to order resumption of work on gas project in Chitral and provide cheaper gas and electricity to the people to save the forest from destruction.