Trees Vital For Ensuring Healthy Environment: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2024 | 07:50 PM

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has said that as water is important for humans in the same way trees are important for ensuring healthy environment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has said that as water is important for humans in the same way trees are important for ensuring healthy environment.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, she said that it is a responsibility of every citizen to plant one sapling today to mark World Forest Day in an appropriate way.

She said that tree plantation campaign has been started across the province as per the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

She further said that planting one sapling today would yield positive results in future for coming generations.

Azma Bukhari said, "Air Quality Index of Lahore has already increased to alarming level and planting saplings is the only cheapest way to deal with environmental pollution."

