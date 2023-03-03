Trekker reported missing in Donagali found dead

Saad Siddique, resident of Islamabad, had gone to Galyat for trekking. Today his body was recovered from a gorge by rescue teams

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Saad Siddique, resident of Islamabad, had gone to Galyat for trekking. Today his body was recovered from a gorge by rescue teams.

The Rescue 1122 Nathiagali along with police officials on Friday recovered the body of Saad who was reported missing from Donagali Track Galyat.

After several hours of rescue and search operation, the man's dead body was recovered from the several hundred feet deep gorge.

The Rescue 1122 shifted the body to Rural Health Center (RHC) Nathiagali for the completion of medicolegal formalities.