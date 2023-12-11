Open Menu

Tremendous Potential Exists Between Pak And South Korea: Dr Jamal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 11, 2023 | 08:29 PM

Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir has said that the 40th anniversary of Pakistan and South Korea's diplomatic ties was a major milestone for further strengthening cooperation between the two countries in the fields of technology and industry

The minister was talking to the visiting South Korean ambassador H.E Park Kijoon, who called on him.

Dr Jamal said that a large number of Pakistani technicians and experts were contributing to the development of South Korea, adding both countries were interested in a peaceful and prosperous South Asia.

There have been a large number of opportunities for cooperation between the two countries, including in the fields of cultural heritage. The ambassador of South Korea on the occasion said that South Korean companies were working in Pakistan in energy and other sectors.

After the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and South Korea, cooperation in various fields has increased. He said that South Korea will become a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council next year while Pakistan will become a non-permanent member in 2025.

More Stories From Pakistan