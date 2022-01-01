Tremor felt in parts of KP

UrduPoint.com

January 01, 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :An earthquake of mild intensity was felt in various areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Chitral, Mardan, Bajaur, Malakand and provincial metropolis on Saturday.

According to Meteorological Department, the intensity of earthquake was 5.

3 on Richter scale and its epicenter was 180 kilometre deep in bordering area of Afghanistan and Tajikistan.

Tremor was also felt in Nowshera, Pabbi and Akora where people left their homes in panic for safer places. No loss of life and property has been reported so far.

