Tremors felt in Swat, Buner, and Malakand Division

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Tremors were felt in Swat, Buner, Malakand Division, and surrounding areas on Friday.

According to the Seismological Center, the earthquake had a magnitude of 4.1, with its epicenter located in Swat.

The Center reported that the earthquake had a depth of 22 kilometers, with its epicenter situated 6.5 kilometers southwest of Batkhela.

The tremors were also felt in other districts across the division. No casualties or property damage have been reported from any of the affected areas.

