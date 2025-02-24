Open Menu

Tremors Felt In Swat, Surroundings

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Tremors felt in Swat, surroundings

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Tremors were felt in Mingora city and surrounding areas of Swat on Monday, causing panic among residents.

According to the Seismological Center, the earthquake had a magnitude of 4.2 on the Richter scale.

The depth of the earthquake was recorded at 140 kilometers, with its epicenter located at the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border.

A few days ago, tremors were also felt in Buner and other areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. That earthquake had a magnitude of 4.1 on the Richter scale, with its epicenter in Swat.

