Tremors Felt In Various Cities

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2025 | 08:04 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Tremors were felt in several cities across Pakistan, including Lahore and Islamabad, on Monday, causing panic among residents.

According to a report issued by the Seismological Center, the earthquake was also felt in Haripur, Abbottabad, Nowshera, Charsadda, Gujranwala, Chiniot, Swat, Mianwali, Mandi Bahauddin, Upper Dir, Wazirabad, Chakwal, and various other areas.

The earthquake measured 6.0 on the Richter scale, with a depth of 15 kilometers. Its epicenter was located in southeastern Afghanistan.

Local Met Office sources confirmed that, so far, no casualties or major structural damage have been reported. However, authorities remain on high alert in light of continued seismic activity.

