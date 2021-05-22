Trend of acquiring technical education rising among women: Report

Since the deadly Coronavirus pandemic outbreak prolonged business closures made huge number of job layoffs that had resulted into the rise of trend of acquiring technical and vocational education by female students across the country for better job opportunities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Since the deadly Coronavirus pandemic outbreak prolonged business closures made huge number of job layoffs that had resulted into the rise of trend of acquiring technical and vocational education by female students across the country for better job opportunities.

According to a research study conducted by a private organization, most of the female students living in urban areas of the country after passing their matriculation exams, gave preference to get admission in any technical institution rather than taking admission in any college.

The report highlighted that this trend was prevailing in mainly urban areas due to lack of job opportunities for those who had completed their sixteen years of education but failed to get any job. While on the other hand those who studied in technical institutions availed job opportunity easily, it said.

The study claimed that the perception in young girls of safe future after getting technical education compelled them to get admission for two or three year long technical course or six month short course as it was enabling to start self employment and get earning for their family.

It said that these days female are more inclined towards technical education comparatively to other fields so that in Covid-19 it could be beneficial for them to be able to do something productive in society for getting livelihood for their family.

The report said that this trend was making a tremendous impact on the quality of life of women folk.

Zahra, a former student of technical and vocational institute told APP, "After completing six months short course of beautician, I started my own business at home and now getting very positive response from customers." A female student Noreen Fatima said, "Women can definitely contribute in growth and development of the country. Therefore, it is essential to take suitable measures for expansion of vocational and technical education for women".

She advised the young girls to pay more focus on such short courses like beautician, cloth-stitching, dress designing, embroidery etc and start their businesses at home with limited investment.

The girls after completing various technical courses were of the view that technical education was not only a skill rather a tool of empowerment and strength to establish their identity as a productive member of the society.

