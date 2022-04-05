UrduPoint.com

Trend Of Arranging Iftar Dinners Increases

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :The trend of arranging Iftar dinners for friends and family was increasing in Sukkur as many restaurants and food chains were offering affordable attractive packages during the holy month of Ramzan.

Family deals and packages offered by these outlets combine both the Iftar and dinner.

A significant number of rush is witnessed in restaurants and hotels located in Main Shikarpur Road, Military road, Rohri By Pass, Sukkur Toll Plaza, Queence Area and several other areas of the district.

The concept of arranging Iftar parties at homes is now turning into outdoor Iftar dinners in a way to share with families and friends.

"Iftar gatherings are a way to stay in touch with family members and promote kinship," said Samreen Najeeb, a renowned social worker and senior local politician.

