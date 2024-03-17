Trend of arranging Iftar dinners increases

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) The trend of arranging Iftar dinners for friends and family is increasing in Sukkur as many restaurants and food chains are offering affordable attractive packages during Ramazan.

Family deals and packages offered by different outlets combine both the Iftar and dinner meals.

A significant number of people is witnessed in restaurants and hotels located in Military road, Main Shikarpur Road, Rohri By Pass, Sukkur Toll Plaza, Quince Area and several other areas of the city.

The concept of arranging Iftar parties at homes is now turning into outdoor Iftar dinners in a way to share with families and friends. "Iftar gatherings are a way to stay in touch with family members and promote kinship," said Rubina Kayani, an educationist.