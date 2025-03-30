Trend of chand raat shopping still alive, carries great significance even today

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) The night of 'Chand Raat' is a cherished tradition in Pakistani culture, where families and friends come together to shop for Eid essentials, including beautifully crafted bangles and intricate mehndi designs.

According to media reports, "Chand Raat shopping frenzy has reached its peak, with markets and bazaars across the country witnessing a massive influx of shoppers.

The stalls of bangles and mehndi are particularly popular, with women and young girls eagerly selecting their favorite designs, said a citizen.

This Chand Raat, Islamabad's shopping malls are all set to dazzle with stunning yellow decor lights and breathtaking mehndi styles, said a visitor.

"The yellow decor lights in Centaurus Mall and safa Gold mall are giving me major festive vibes"! , said a youngster.

"I have obsessed with the Geometric Mehndi style! It is perfect for those who want a modern twist on traditional mehndi designs."

"I love how the shopping malls in Islamabad are going all out with the yellow decor lights and new mehndi styles. It is making Chand Raat even more special!" said a visitor with her family.

Meanwhile, in the traditional markets of Islamabad, women vendors are showcasing their vibrant and colorful bangles, adding to the festive atmosphere of Chand Raat.

The traditional bangle sellers were also out in full force, offering a dazzling array of colorful bangles that added to the festive spirit of the occasion.

These traditional bangle sellers are a staple of Pakistani culture, offering a wide range of bangles in various designs, colors, and materials, said a shopkeeper.

"I love selling bangles on Chand Raat," says a traditional bangle seller. "It is a time of great joy and celebration, and I feel happy to be a part of it".

"Chand Raat is our busiest night of the year. We stay open late to accommodate all the shoppers, and it is a thrill to see so many happy faces." a bangle shopkeeper added.

"The traditional bangle sellers in the market are my favorite part of Chand Raat. Their bangles are so colorful and vibrant!" , said an elderly women.

"Chand Raat mehndi has become a tradition in Super Market and Jinnah Super! Every year, I look forward to getting my mehndi done from the talented artists there. It's a must-visit for anyone celebrating Chand Raat in Islamabad!" said a mehndi art designer.