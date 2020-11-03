UrduPoint.com
Trend Of "community Litter Pick Campaign" Gaining Popularity In Capital City

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 01:00 PM

Trend of

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :The trend of "community litter pick campaign" gaining popularity among students of various educational institutions in the capital city.

Development Communications Network (Devcom)-Pakistan Director Munir Ahmed told APP that quite unfortunately the visitors to different tourist destinations and treks litter a lot turning the natural places into trash dumps.

He said that youth against littering is a new trend to promote anti-littering behaviours and practices among the youth.

He said that increasing litter consciousness will encourage proper garbage disposal and reduce the amount of litter found in our cities and particularly tourist destinations and treks.

He said that the forest littering by the visitors are the major threats to the Margalla Hills National park which should be overcome by creating awareness among people and visitors.

Ammad Khan, a student of International Islamic University Islamabad said that the students of different universities and colleges have started organizing litter pick campaigns on Margalla hills hiking trails.

He said that now it's become routine practice of the students of various colleges and university to organize such campaigns on Margalla trails.

Deputy Mayor Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation Zeeshan Naqvi said that people need to understand the importance and value of nature and natural resources, adding that "we need to create more awareness among citizens to keep the city and Margallla hills clean and green". The visitors litter without consideration though civic body has installed dust-bins at different locations throughout the hiking trails.

He urged the visitors to use installed dustbins on different places along the hiking trails of Margalla Hills and other tourists resorts for cleanliness. \395

