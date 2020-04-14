UrduPoint.com
Trend Of Cooking Meals At Home Go Up

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 07:13 PM

Trend of cooking meals at home go up

The trend of cooking meals at home goes up in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi due to coronavirus pandemic lockdown

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :The trend of cooking meals at home goes up in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi due to coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, majority of the people are stay at home.

Rabia Amin a social activist told APP that cooking meals at home is getting more convenient as we stay in so eat at home.

She said that women are playing the mot important role during this COVID-19, adding that working woman or house wife, actually the whole burden has been shifted to us as we have to take care of children far more than earlier, since the schools are off it is very difficult to keep them engaged and also cook meals keeping in view of hygiene.

Rabia said that she has been cooking more than she ever has in recent years. "We used to eat out so much!" she says. She said that the trend of cooking at home was increases in recent days due to lockdown of coronavirus pandemic.

An artist Amina Ansari said that she was used to eat out but now she cooking at home due to ongoing situation.

She said that home cooking is the best possible activity to keep herself busy, adding that majority of the women are try different foods with choice of kids and whole family. She said that in fact, most people want to eat more vegetables, fruit, and fresh foods at home.

