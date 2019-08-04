UrduPoint.com
Trend Of Food Stalls Become Popular Among Women In Twin Cities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 01:10 PM

Trend of food stalls become popular among women in twin cities

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Hundreds of the women in Rawalpindi and Islamabad have opted the profession of selling food items at different markets to support their families.

The trend of women food stalls have now become popular in twin cities for making them self-reliant and self-sufficient and for having a strong economic footing for their families.

Talking to APP on Sunday, a tea and pratha-seller Farah Nawaz said to this scribe that there is no disgrace and dishonor in earning with respect instead of begging.

"Everyone like my "Paratha's" taste and many female customers encourage me and praise my style of job skills", she remarked.

She said, "I have no formal education to join any office so i preferred to adopt this profession and my monthly earning is good '.

"For women empowerment in the country it is necessary to become independent and self sufficient ", she commented.

She said that "I would advice other women to come and join this profession to earn with respect instead of becoming burden on others ".

A fruit seller at G/8 area Sehrish said that although it was a male profession but she had to join this profession under compulsion to run her family.

She said, "initially I was hesitant to become a food seller in market but later on when everyone encouraged me, it boosted my confidence".

She said she is used to go to fruit market every morning to purchase all fruits and then come to her stall.

"I was bread earner of my family as my father has died and i am elder among my siblings, so I had to join this field and now earning enough to run my family's expenditure fairly", she commented.

