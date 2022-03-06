Trend of handicrafts among women on rise

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :The handicrafts abilities and skills of women have improved with the passage of time, which make them self-reliant and useful citizens of the society.

The trend of handicrafts has been increasing among the women, mainly due to non availability of jobs in markets.

The range of handicraft products include ajrak, ceramics, articles made of date leaves, farassi rugs, jandi, khes, musical instruments, caps, straw products, bangles, crochet work, embroideries.

Zahra Syed producing handicrafts, told here on Sunday APP that she was generating sufficient income to lead a respectable life and support his family.

She added that women who do not have formal education, they should focus on developing their skills in different fields especially in handicrafts sector to support their families.

Anothet Samia Rasheed student of arts told that though this work lies with great hardwork and time consuming but these women don't get wadge according to their skills.

She said that cost of inputs, difficult access to credit and poor marketing network, made their labour very low.

She suggested that their work should recognize and it lies in the development of infrastructure, provision of financial support to artisans, establishment of direct links between buyers and artisans, and improved marketing facilities.