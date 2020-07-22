UrduPoint.com
Trend Of Handicrafts Among Women On Rise

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 05:11 PM

Trend of handicrafts among women on rise

The trend of handicrafts has been increasing among women mainly due to non availability of jobs in Covid 19 ,said Human Rights activist Fareeda Malik here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :The trend of handicrafts has been increasing among women mainly due to non availability of jobs in Covid 19 ,said Human Rights activist Fareeda Malik here on Wednesday.

Talking to APP, she said that that although handicraft work lies with great hard work and time consuming but the wages could not meet to their skills.

The handicrafts abilities and skills of women have improved with the passage of time, which make them self-reliant and useful citizens of the society.

She added that women who do not have formal education, they should focus on developing their skills in different fields especially in handicrafts sector to support their families.

She said that the cost of inputs, difficult access to credit and poor marketing network, made their labour very low.

She suggested that their work should recognize and it lies in the development of infrastructure, provision of financial support to artisans, establishment of direct links between buyers and artisans, and improved marketing facilities.

