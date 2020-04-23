Trend of home-based business rising in women amid risk of COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :The entrepreneurial abilities of women in twin cities have witnessed steady alterations with their increasing understanding to home-based business for having economic footing for their family and society as well amid Coronavirus pandemic.

A women entrepreneur always aspires to do something fruitful and positive in the field of business keeping in mind the cultural values and social setup. Twin cities women in large number have been engaging themselves in different home based business to support their families and becoming financially self-sufficient.

Including twin cities, almost every major city has seen an upsurge in women owned businesses over the last few years. The reasons for a woman to undertake business ventures are improving their expertise, understanding and realizing the importance of their share in the society.

However due to Coronavirus pandemic lockdown, the trend of home based business was gaining popularity ahead of Holy month of Ramazan and Eidul Fitr.

Sajida Abbasi, a businesswoman said women are making their marks and are equally contributing in the nation's economy against the myth of lack of confidence, market-oriented risks, social-cultural hindrances, etc.

She said that many women are engaged in home based business including garments, fashion designing, beauty salons, catering or home based cooking ,online teaching, art and culture, selling products online, day care centers etc. Aima Naseer, a house wife said "Even if you are not educated enough, you just have to need the passion to work and do something for your family. I do online baking and gets order for cakes and earn handsome amount." Salma Bibi, another house wife said, "I sell birthday products online and this is one of the most creative business ideas for women and has a lot of potential in it."