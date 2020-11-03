UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trend Of Kitchen Gardening Gaining Popularity In Capital City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 01:40 PM

Trend of kitchen gardening gaining popularity in capital city

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :The trend of kitchen gardening is gaining popularity in the Federal capital due to diversified agro-ecological conditions suitable for growing almost all kind of vegetables.

A kitchen gardener Zahid Majeed said that he was growing all kind of vegetables in special boxes on the floor of his house due to absence of space.

He said that kitchen gardening has always reduced the kitchen budget as vegetable prices were high in the market.

Another kitchen gardener Taveer said that more people should start growing organic vegetable for their families, adding that Islamabad is very suitable and fertile for all kind of vegetable.

He said that now is the best season for cultivation of radish, turnip and other vegetables. He said that Islamabad is more suitable for growing tomato and turnip and other vegetables.

According to Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) household gardening has a vast potential for addressing the food and health of the urban and peri-urbon population, adding that the obvious advantages associated with household gardening, such as pesticide free produce and availability at the doorstep on one side and on the other hand, vegetable and herbs have high nutritional values. If these are grown, households could be able to get balanced diet which mainly contributes to the healthy society.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Budget Agriculture Market All Best

Recent Stories

Punjab CM spent resources in under-developed areas ..

6 minutes ago

SHUAA pays off 2017 $100 million bond

15 minutes ago

Mansoor Bin Mohammed: Dubai Sports Council will co ..

32 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Receives Credentials of Sudan Permane ..

32 minutes ago

Punjab govt announces to celebrate “Rahmatul Lil ..

40 minutes ago

Huawei established 24th ICT Academy to promote Adv ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.