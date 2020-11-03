Trend of kitchen gardening gaining popularity in capital city

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :The trend of kitchen gardening is gaining popularity in the Federal capital due to diversified agro-ecological conditions suitable for growing almost all kind of vegetables.

A kitchen gardener Zahid Majeed said that he was growing all kind of vegetables in special boxes on the floor of his house due to absence of space.

He said that kitchen gardening has always reduced the kitchen budget as vegetable prices were high in the market.

Another kitchen gardener Taveer said that more people should start growing organic vegetable for their families, adding that Islamabad is very suitable and fertile for all kind of vegetable.

He said that now is the best season for cultivation of radish, turnip and other vegetables. He said that Islamabad is more suitable for growing tomato and turnip and other vegetables.

According to Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) household gardening has a vast potential for addressing the food and health of the urban and peri-urbon population, adding that the obvious advantages associated with household gardening, such as pesticide free produce and availability at the doorstep on one side and on the other hand, vegetable and herbs have high nutritional values. If these are grown, households could be able to get balanced diet which mainly contributes to the healthy society.