Trend of more plants per acre gaining popularity among mango growers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :The technology of planting mango plants more in number than the traditional practice per acre was gaining popularity among the mango farmers aspiring to develop new orchards as it was yielding better production results.

In a press release issued on Thursday, the agriculture spokesman said that under this technology the size of plants is maintained to a suitable level adding that it also cut the production cost of farmers.

He said that mango plants cultivation maintaining lower plant-to-plant distance has been made possible by virtue of modern technology, regular trimming, and application of growth regulators.

He said that hot and humid weather was suitable for mango plantation and growth and it is successful in areas where soil PH value remains between 6.5 to 7.5. However, soil with 8.5 PH value can also respond but the soil must not be saline or sandy.

Orchards should be developed at leveled land for even distribution of water so that orchards do not suffer during water scarcity situations.

Plants be planted at selected points where farmers should dig one cubic meter ditches and keep the one foot upper level soil and two-feet lower level soil separately.

The ditches be kept open for two to three week to let the germs die. The one foot soil from upper part then be mixed with one foot rotten animals waste and one foot fertile soil traditionally called Bhal in equal quantity.

The ditch be then filled with the soil mixture in a way that its level should be a bit above the ground. The mango plant be then planted at this point and its tilt should be towards south so that shade of leaf can cover the plant trunk and its grafted parts.

Spokesman said that new orchards should be developed in suitable areas having suitable environment with better water availability. Better management and best selection of variety can yield profits, the release concluded.