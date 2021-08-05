UrduPoint.com

Trend Of More Plants Per Acre Gaining Popularity Among Mango Growers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

Trend of more plants per acre gaining popularity among mango growers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :The technology of planting mango plants more in number than the traditional practice per acre was gaining popularity among the mango farmers aspiring to develop new orchards as it was yielding better production results.

In a press release issued on Thursday, the agriculture spokesman said that under this technology the size of plants is maintained to a suitable level adding that it also cut the production cost of farmers.

He said that mango plants cultivation maintaining lower plant-to-plant distance has been made possible by virtue of modern technology, regular trimming, and application of growth regulators.

He said that hot and humid weather was suitable for mango plantation and growth and it is successful in areas where soil PH value remains between 6.5 to 7.5. However, soil with 8.5 PH value can also respond but the soil must not be saline or sandy.

Orchards should be developed at leveled land for even distribution of water so that orchards do not suffer during water scarcity situations.

Plants be planted at selected points where farmers should dig one cubic meter ditches and keep the one foot upper level soil and two-feet lower level soil separately.

The ditches be kept open for two to three week to let the germs die. The one foot soil from upper part then be mixed with one foot rotten animals waste and one foot fertile soil traditionally called Bhal in equal quantity.

The ditch be then filled with the soil mixture in a way that its level should be a bit above the ground. The mango plant be then planted at this point and its tilt should be towards south so that shade of leaf can cover the plant trunk and its grafted parts.

Spokesman said that new orchards should be developed in suitable areas having suitable environment with better water availability. Better management and best selection of variety can yield profits, the release concluded.

Related Topics

Weather Technology Water Agriculture Mango From Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Noor Mukadam Case: Bail plea of Zahir Jaffer’s p ..

Noor Mukadam Case: Bail plea of Zahir Jaffer’s parents rejected

29 minutes ago
 Singer Rihanna is officially a billionaire, Forbes ..

Singer Rihanna is officially a billionaire, Forbes says

38 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints new senior officials ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints new senior officials at Dubai Culture

46 minutes ago
 Satellites reveal how forests increase cloud and c ..

Satellites reveal how forests increase cloud and cool climate: European Space Ag ..

46 minutes ago
 Sharjah Sports Council discusses cooperation with ..

Sharjah Sports Council discusses cooperation with Spanish newspaper &#039;Marca& ..

46 minutes ago
 UVAS observes one minute silence to express solida ..

UVAS observes one minute silence to express solidarity with oppressed Kashmiri p ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.