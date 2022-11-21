Trend of online delivery of 'winter delicacy' on rise

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :The traditional 'winter delicacies' online delivery through mobile phones and the internet have become very popular all over the country including the Federal capital as leaving the house to buy food from shops becomes even harder for lazy youngsters in winter.

According to a private news channel, the freezing cold has given rise to the trend of online delivery orders of 'winter delicacy' and many young entrepreneurs are taking online orders from customers and delivering 'winter delights' at their doorsteps.

"Due to smartphones and other internet platforms, people prefer to order online", said a citizen while giving order of dry fruits displayed on the internet.

The young generation mostly prefers home delivery and it helps them to enjoy the winter delicacy with their family," said another customer while attracted to Halwa displayed on the facebook page.

A young entrepreneur while selling an online variety of 'Halwas' claimed that the customers are happy and satisfied with his online delivery services during this snowy weather at hilly areas.

With a lot of changes being brought in by smart technology in the past decade, the growth in number of people ordering food online in the country has seen an increase with more and more people opting to order food online especially visitors in areas where the weather is snowy and freezing, said another tourist while enjoying online food.

An online seller of 'Sohan halwa' also said that customers are enjoying the best of winter traditional halwa which was made with pure desi ghee.

Another online seller added that the premium packaging of halwa is beautifully telling the stories of our rich tradition and makes a thoughtful gifts for your loved ones in winter.

Most of our friends and families members living abroad and during the winter they want season's specialties at their doorsteps so through these platforms they can easily contact these retailers and can order it online, said a youngster.

"My family love online food service in winter as food on click providing best opportunity to get food on our doorsteps" said a working mother.

With the growth of the internet, people of all ages are buying everything online and for dry fruits, people thought the same way," said another citizen.