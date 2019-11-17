UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trend Of Online Food Service Becomes Source Of Livelihood For Women

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 01:10 PM

Trend of online food service becomes source of livelihood for women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :The day to day increasing online sources of livelihood in the rapidly changing economic situation has encouraged domestic as well as other professional women segment of society to provide homemade hygienic food items to the masses through online services.

The twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad are not only the gateway to the country of vast culture, historic civilization and savoring cuisine rather have become the home for online cooking service.

Hundreds of women had entered this online field to deliver online home cooked food to offices and households.

Saima Shafaq, a house wife said, "Even if you are not educated enough, you just have passion to become a skilled person to do something for your family. I do online cooking and gets order for food and earn handsome amount." She said, "now a days online cooking trend is getting momentum among people to get their choice of food on one phone call".

She further added that with the arrival of social media online business is mainly increasing which is boosting their skills.

She said although women could do job outside the house in offices but most of the women wanted to stay at homes and thus this way they can take online orders to cook different food items and can easily earn money.

Another Shaista Maqbool said that "I am doing online kitchen service and earn enough amount for my family adding that most of the people prefer to have quality meal on reasonable rates." She said that "now a days in most offices people avoid restaurant's meal and prefer home cooked food so her business is boosting day by day".

A customer, Hina Arif said I am a working lady and usually have less time to cook so whenever I want to eat something in office I get it through online food service through just one call".

The best thing about this service is that I get the food of my choice without doing any effort or by going to restaurant. People are nowadays avoiding junk foods of restaurants due to their unhygienic quality and rates so they prefer to have home cooked meals, she said.

\395

Related Topics

Islamabad Business Social Media Wife Job Rawalpindi Money Women Family Best

Recent Stories

Sharjah Roads Authority completes AED28 million ro ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa Foundation provides AED5.5 million towards ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Mauritanian counterpart discus ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 17, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

UAE Press: FNC has evolved into a robust parliamen ..

4 hours ago

Members of Human Fraternity Higher Committee prese ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.