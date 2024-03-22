Trend of online home-cooked Sehri, iftari getting momentum during Ramazan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) With the ongoing festivity of holy month of Ramazan, the trend of delivery of online home-cooked Sehri and Iftari trend getting momentum among the various cities of the country where food delivery apps have made it easier for citizens to order food from any restaurant while paying minimal delivery fees.

Home-made food business is thriving because an increasing number of working people lack the time to cook but prefer home-cooked food over restaurant meals, said a report aired by a private news channel.

“We regularly promote Sehri and Iftar deals and have received a very positive response during this month", said a cooking chef since 2020.

"The demand for online food delivery has increased amid Ramazan, said Sumera Fatima an online seller, adding, it is too early to calculate the percentage of growth rate as only ten days has passed."

We are providing best frozen food items at reasonable prices, said Humaira another women who is running online homemade food business, adding, we are delivering our products in twin cities.

There are hundreds of sites on social media marketing Ramazan products made by women who take advantage of the season to boost their income, said a male homemaker.

Mostly people want low-oil and low-sodium food with home-made cooking so we cater to customers' needs specially in month of Ramazan, said another online retailer.

Citizens specially youngsters and working women tend to go for homemade food options, said a citizen.

As rising popularity of homemade meals delivery services during Ramazan is gaining ground elsewhere in country through providing respectable earning opportunity to both men and women, said a youngsters while commenting the trend.

Consumers’ desire to receive groceries and iftar deals at their doorstep has undoubtedly increased, and when they buy food in bulk, they find online delivery options to be the most convenient, according to a female regular online customer.

for delivery, said another women with satisfactory remarks with her earning during this month.