Trend Of Online Mobile Food Service Earns Handsome Livelihood

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :With the increasing trend of take away food services in the busy metropolitan life the trend of mobile food services in the twin cities has gained momentum to provide quality food with easy access and earn handsome livelihood.

Hundreds of educated youngsters have been opting the field of mobile food service in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.                                               A mobile food owner, Danish said that he was earning enough money by this food service as he had very good quality of home cooked food, he said this in an exclusive talk with APP.                               He said initially he was hesitant in running the food service but when customers started appreciating this service his confidence boosted.

He told APP that he was an engineering degree holder but couldn't get a job so in order to meet the both ends meet he started his own food service.                                                                         "I am earning more than 50 thousand which caters my family needs so I advise other jobless youngsters to join this profession.

"                                 Another mobile food service proprietor, Nabeel Arshad said that there was no shame in earning by one's hand adding that this service had made him economically independent.                                              He said, "My mobile food service is providing home cooked food to many offices in the Federal capital."                                                                                  Customers, he said really liked the quality and taste of food offered on reasonable prices and demanded for more dishes day by day.                                              He said "I recommend other youngsters that instead of getting discouraged due to no jobs available in the market, start this profession and earn with respect."/395

