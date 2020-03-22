Trend of online shopping gaining momentum amid corona virus outbreak

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :As a precautionary measure to curtail social interaction amid Corona Virus threats, famous brands in the Federal capital have started offering good discounts on dresses, shoes and other accessories to give an opportunity to the buyers for having good stock of required stuff at the very start of the summer season.

This time majority of the customers are likely to prefer buying the stuff online instead of visiting the shops physically to avoid interaction with people.

The trend of online shopping from the official websites of the famous brands is already in practice by a large number of people especially women in capital city but this time it is required for maintaining safety of the citizens.

Talking to this scribe of APP, Samina Mushtaq, a house wife said, "It is largely in the interest of the citizens to adopt preventive measures in wake of Corona Virus. Online shopping is the best way to protect ourselves and others from this infectious virus".

She said, "I have planned to make online orders for summer clothes for me and my family taking advantage of this biggest sale at the advent of the summer season to have a good stock of all the required items for the whole season".

"The online shopping facility offered by different brands, shopping marts and food outlets have made the lives of citizens quite easier especially at the time when staying at home and lessening interaction with people is a best possible precaution to prevent from the Corona Virus, Saeeda Irum, a working woman said.

She said these brands should also join hands with the authorities to promote awareness about prevention from this threat by bounding the buyers to purchase the stuff online and not to visit the outlets.

Although this practice can affect the business of those retailers who lack online shopping facility but this will largely in the interest of the citizens whose safety is more important at this time, she observed.

It has become a common practice for the brands, eateries and even the cab-hailing and salon services to offer good discounts on different occasions including New Year, Christmas, Independence Day, Eid festivals and Holy month of Ramadan etc.

"The changing weather is always a time when we need to shop clothes, shoes and other accessories for ourselves and kids for the whole upcoming season and sale on such occasions are perfect time to do so", Murad Ali, a businessman said.

It is a good tradition that not only famous brands are offering discounts on dresses and shoes but also the famous online retailers of all the home, electronics and kitchen accessories are offering good discounts ahead of Pakistan Day, he observed.

Mushtaq Awan, Manager at the famous brand shop said, we are the first one to bound customers to shop online, avoiding visits to our shop.

This is the time when we have to stand for a cause to prevent ourselves and the customers from interaction for safety purposes and shift customer's focus to online shopping despite the fact it will inflict loss to our business.

