UrduPoint.com

Trend Of Online Summer Camp Registration Rising In Twin Cities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 04, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Trend of online summer camp registration rising in twin cities

ISLAMABAD, May 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :With the start of summer vacation, many vocational centres and private schools through social media platforms have started online summer camp registration facilities to attract parents and keep students engaged in healthy activities during months-long holidays.

"Social media platforms give an excellent opportunity to parents to enroll their kids for summer camp which is a safe, hassle-free, easy method for citizens," said a report aired by a private news channel on Sunday.

The trend of online summer camp registration was getting momentum in the twin cities, apart from announcements by government-run welfare centres, and private organisations regarding special discount rates for summer courses like spoken language and computer courses, and vocational courses for girls including stitching, cooking, baking, painting, embroidery, etc, it added.

Online registration for summer camp provides great ease to enroll our child and select various discount offers, commented a mother on a Facebook group page.

"Summer Camp enrollment is now open and we are offering various kinds of fun and learning activities for kids," said a private school management through an Instagram post.

Keep your students learning this summer through the fun and excitement of online summer camps, said a student in a Facebook post, adding, these online programs were more affordable and would help kids to learn more.

"Our unique online summer options cover a variety of activities and interests, offering a strong curriculum that will not only be educational, but also engage students to learn skills throughout their summer camp experiences," said another vocational trainer in a WhatsApp group.

The cost of the camp depends on the target audience and the specialized courses which parents were opting for their kids, said a private school teacher, adding, mostly these camps were charging Rs 5,000 to Rs.10,000.

"We are using appropriate methods to provide students with a hands-on learning experience and insight into the practical approach to the theoretical knowledge that they get from books and their classrooms in the summer school," said a teacher, adding, students can register via a link for registration form and also by WhatsApp numbers.

"Our school has offered multiple activities for students this summer in which art and craft, music and zumba, swimming, gardening, little chef, life skills, and public speaking are included where parents can choose the activities for their child on specific days," said a private school principal in a Facebook group post.

Online registration for summer camps often brings a noticeable shift in activities for students and their families, as well as teachers and staff, said an Instagram user.

Related Topics

Music Social Media Facebook Holidays Student Sunday Post Media From WhatsApp (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Instagram

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 June 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 04 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 04 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Poor visibility warning

Poor visibility warning

10 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives US Special Presidentia ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate

10 hours ago
 Swiatek thrashes Wang 6-0, 6-0 in 51 minutes to re ..

Swiatek thrashes Wang 6-0, 6-0 in 51 minutes to reach French Open last 16

12 hours ago
 PSG say Lionel Messi is leaving club

PSG say Lionel Messi is leaving club

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.