Trend Of Opening New Cafes ,restaurants Attracts People In Capital

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 01:22 PM

The setting trend of opening new cafes and restaurants in Federal Capital attracted a large number of people of twin cities Islamabad and Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :The setting trend of opening new cafes and restaurants in Federal Capital attracted a large number of people of twin cities Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

According to citizens,"It was a healthy activity for our family and children to hangout at new places to enjoy variety of food including flavoured coffees,teas and continental".

A resident of G-11 Salman Ahmed said," He had a chance to celebrate a special day with his family at a new 'Caf�' which was recently opened at posh area, he enjoyed tasty food there and the serving was also commendable." Another citizen Hiba Khan said,"Its was good to have new openings of cafes and restaurants in Capital after Karachi and Lahore as before these kinds of places used to be at Lahore and Karachi.

" When contacted with Manager Imran Ahmed of renowned 'Caf�' he said,"We have a positive response of people and large number of people visited with their family and friends to enjoy the atmosphere and food quality." Adding that ,"We have very tough competition with many cafes and restaurants as people prefer hygienic food quality and civilize serving." He said they offered also special discounts for citizens who have an special card could be benefited from the discounted package.

