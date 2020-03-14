UrduPoint.com
Trend Of Opening New Cafes, Restaurants Attracts People In Capital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :The trend of opening new cafes and restaurants in Federal capital attracted a large number of people of twin cities Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

According to citizens,"It was a healthy activity for our family and children to hangout at new places to enjoy variety of food including flavoured coffees, teas and continental".

A resident of G-11 Salman Ahmed said, "He had a chance to celebrate a special day with his family at a new cafe which was recently opened at posh area where they enjoyed savvy food and the serving was also commendable." Another citizen Hiba Khan said, "Its was good to have new openings of cafes and restaurants in capital after Karachi and Lahore as in past such places were more popular at Lahore and Karachi.

" When contacted with Manager Imran Ahmed of a renowned cafe, he said, "We have a positive response of people and large number of people visited with their family and friends to enjoy the ambiance and food quality." Adding that he said, "We have very tough competition with many cafes and restaurants as people prefer hygienic food and civilized serving." He said they also offered special discounts for citizens who have a special card to be benefited from discounted packages.

