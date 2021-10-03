Trend of 'Scooty' among girls on rise in Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :The trend of 'Scooty' among girls was on rise in Capital city as every passing day, it could be easily seen on busy highways and various other roads where girls were driving Scooty very confidently.

Working women and students could be seen going to their workplace on scooters.

Though unheard of a decade ago, women on bikes was fast becoming a norm.

Talking to APP,a student of NUML university Amna Raza said ,"when the day I was using Scooty to reach my university on time it has eliminate the dependency on anyone I could easily go anywhere I want to visit.

" For being affordable and offering speedy mobility for routine works,I would suggest every girl to use this vehicle,she added.

Another Scooty rider Tehmina Hassan working at multi national company sharing her experience that it has nothing to do with feminism or liberalism or women empowerment, we are simple working women who leave their homes to earn and come back on this two-wheeler ride that has rid us of waiting on bus stops in rain and sweltering heat." She said the scooter trend among women was gaining momentum as it is most convenient and cheaper mean of transport.

