Trend of technical education in women folk on rise

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :The trend of acquiring technical and vocational education by female students was on the rise in the country aiming to avail better future job opportunities.

According to a research study conducted by a private organization, mostly girl students living in the urban areas of the country after passing their matriculation level exams, give preference to get admission in a technical institution rather joining traditional colleges for doing simple bachelor in arts or science degree programmes.

It was noted that this trend was prevailing in mainly urban areas due to lack of job opportunities for those who spend their sixteen years in education but fail to get any reasonable job as compared to those completing technical education and getting jobs a bit earlier as compared to simple graduates or under graduates.

The study claimed that the perception in girls youth of safe future from technical education compelled them to get admission for two or three year long technical course or six month short course and than start earning for their family.

It said that these days female are more inclined towards technical education comparatively to other fields so that it could be beneficial for them to be able to do something productive in society for livelihood for their family.

The report said that this trend was making a tremendous impact on the quality of life of women folk.

Hina Zahara, a former student of technical and vocational institute said "After completing six month short course of beautician, I started my own business at home and now getting very positive response from customers."She advised the young girls to pay more focus on such short course like beautician, cloth-stitching, dress designing, embroidery etc and start their business at home with limited investment.

A female student Saba Ahmed said, "Women can definitely contribute in growth and development of the country. Therefore, it is essential to take suitable measures for expansion of vocational and technical education for women".