Trend Of Women Food Stalls At Various Markets On Rise

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :A large number of women have set up food stalls at different markets of Federal Capital including G-9 markaz,G-7 Aabpara, F-10 markaz, Jinnah super market to earn their livelihood in order to serve their families.

Talking to APP on Sunday, Sukaira Hassan a food stall holder at G-9 markaz said, "She was educated enough but she had to choose it as a profession to provide her family with facilities and now her business is running satisfactorily." Another food stall holder Amina Sohail said, "Her interest is in cooking different kind of food items with different recipes and thus she opted to serve people with innovative food items." The trend of women food stalls have now become popular in twin cities for making them self-reliant and self-sufficient and for having a strong economic footing for their families.

A tea and pratha-seller Fehmida Imran said that there is no disgrace and dishonor in earning with respect instead of begging.

"Everyone like my Paratha' taste and many female customers encourage me and praise my style of job skills", she remarked.

She said, "I have no formal education to join any office so i preferred to adopt this profession and my monthly earning is good ".

"For women empowerment in the country it is necessary to become independent and self sufficient ", she commented.

She said that "I would advice other women to come and join this profession to earn with respect instead of becoming burden on others ".

